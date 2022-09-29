English
    Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, arrested

    New York: The man also left a faeces-filled bag near her headstone, her children alleged.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    New York: The woman's family said they were disgusted and heartbroken by the incident. (Representational image)

    New York: The woman's family said they were disgusted and heartbroken by the incident. (Representational image)

    A man was caught on camera urinating on his ex-wife's grave in New York, local news channel News 12 reported earlier this week. He has been arrested, according to an ABC News report.

    The suspect, Dean Eichler, was married to Lisa Torello in the 1970's. He left after she became pregnant, claiming that he was not the child's father.

    Torello got remarried and passed away five years ago but the man seemed to keep holding a grudge against her.

    In April this year, Torello's children noticed that someone had left a faeces-filled bag near her headstone at the Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery,  News 12 reported.

    First they thought it was a dog-walker but when the second bag was found, they knew it was a deliberate act. They informed the police about the incident and got permission to set up a CCTV camera at the cemetery.

    Last week, the camera captured Eichler coming to the cemetery four times to desecrate it. The CCTV footage was not too clear so on the fifth day, Torello's son Michael Murray kept his phone on a headstone closeby to record the culprit.

    After Eichler was identified as the man in the video, the police filed a public urination charge against him and arrested him.

    Torello's family wants stricter action against the man.

    "This is disgraceful to me, my family, and it's embarrassing," Torello's son told ABC News. "We just wanted justice, I could care less about these cameras, I could care less about any of that stuff, we just feel like we want to get justice, that's it."

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #New York #US
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 01:50 pm
