Man caught doing push-ups on road sign in Odisha. Viral video

The man performing push-ups on a road sign. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/ @sambalpuri_mahani._).

A man in Odisha was seen doing push-ups on top of a road sign, the video of which was released on Instagram and has gone viral.

The video was reportedly taken in Patnagarh area of the state and person who shared the video on Instagram captioned it saying, "We don’t promote this type of risky stunt …this visual is only for entertainment purposes,".

A user commented on the video by saying that he was an NDA aspirant.

"He is the NDA candidate aspirant," the user wrote.

There were also speculations among other users on whether the man was perhaps intoxicated and had not performed the stunt to gather social media engagement.

This is not the first time when a person has been found performing a stunt like this. In May 2023, A man was detained for his involvement in an incident where four persons were seen drinking, dancing and doing push-ups on top of a car in Gurgaon.

Police recovered a car, which was allegedly used for the stunt. An accused, who was identified as Lokesh, was also been detained, police said.

"A challan for amount Rs 6,500 has been issued against the violator. We request all road users not to put their own and others' lives in danger by violating traffic rules," city traffic police had said.

