Man calls for help after 'hijack' alarm on train, Railways' responds. Exchange goes viral

The passenger was travelling on the Karnataka Sampark Kranti when he noticed that that train took a different turn and he panicked. (Representative image)

The Indian Railways received an alarming tweet from a passenger travelling in a Karnataka-Delhi train, claiming it was hijacked. The message alerted the railways authorities who responded stating that that the train was not hijacked but only diverted due to maintenance work on the track.

Behera was travelling on the Karnataka Sampark Kranti when he had noticed that that train took a different turn between Majri Junction and Sitafal Mandi. He panicked and immediately reached out to the authorities on Twitter

"Dear @IRCTCofficial @drmsecunderabad train no-12650 has been hijacked please help!!!! #train hijacked #Help," Mr Behera said in the now-deleted tweet.

Although the exchange took place on Sunday evening, by Tuesday, screenshots of it had become viral. But, after passenger Krushna Ch Behera realised that it was a false alarm, he deleted the tweet.

The tweet, however, had sent several other people in a panic mode.

"Can you book Krishooja for acting negligently, spreading rumor and causing panic in public? At least put hefty fine on him. If he is not in train, then complaint should be directed to cyber crime unit. Don't let these people go Scot free. He claimed hijacking," commented Vivek (@Vivek64980627).

Another Twitter user Kumar (@chaiandmathri) said, "Next time if God forbid a train gets hijacked and everyone will think it might be a reroute without announcement as usual."