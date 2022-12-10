Man buys 300 iPhones, gets robbed after leaving Apple Store

iPhone (Representative Image)

A man was purchased 300 iPhones in New York was robbed while walking back to his car. According to 1010Wins Radio in New York, the unnamed 27-year-old had been to the Apple Store in Manhattan to purchase the smartphones on November 28 when he was targeted by robbers.

After buying 300 smartphones – the iPhone 13 model -- the man was making his way back when a car pulled up alongside him. Two men jumped out of the car and demanded that he turn over his bags – the man was carrying the iPhones in three bags.

Reluctant to let go of his expensive purchase, he put up a fight in which he was punched in the face. The thieves managed to steal one of his bags and took off in their car.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the bag contained 125 iPhones worth $95,000.

NYPD said the victim was a regular at the Fifth Avenue store, where he purchased smartphones to resell through his own small business. He was not seriously hurt in the altercation and refused medical attention.

The incident took place at around 1.45 am in the morning of November 28. The Apple Store on Fifth Avenue is open 24 hours a day and also had a Black Friday sale going on at the time the thieves struck.

An investigation into the theft is underway.