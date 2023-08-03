Man builds drone to deliver orders while working for Zomato for a day. Watch

After a few crashes and repairs, Sohan Rai’s drone was ready to fly on its own. (Image: Sohan Rai/Instagram)

There has been a lot of conversation about delivery of products using drones to make the lives of delivery agents easier. However, before the introduction of drone delivery, a man did it and shared a video of the same on Instagram. Sohan Rai, a tech enthusiast, built a drone himself and decided to work for Zomato for a day to implement his idea.

Rai realised how hard it is for delivery valets to locate customers’ houses and drive endlessly in traffic and all weather conditions. So, he built his own autonomous drone and programmed it to make it “pilotless”.

After a few crashes and repairs, Rai’s drone was ready to fly on its own. He also made a “dropping mechanism” to drop the food. Later, he received an order from Pizza Hut and decided to deliver it using his creation. And it was obviously a success.

“Drone Delivery: A thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions,” Rai wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:



“It was really amazing to see the reactions and happiness of people. Drone delivery is not a dream! It is happening and will happen in India very very soon!” Rai wrote.