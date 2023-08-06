Man balances giant couch on his head while riding a bicycle in New York. Watch

"Leh-Boy Gabriel Davis specialises in riding while balancing various objects, including basketballs, garbage cans and even flat-screen TVs. (Image: Straightz Outta Africa/Instagram)

New York is a city of dreams for a majority of people and there is no denying that. People from all over the world are always eager to pay a visit to the Big Apple and get a glimpse of the iconic Times Square. From great food to a diverse population, New York has it all.

Now, a video from the city has taken up the internet by storm. The clip featured a man balancing a couch on his head while riding a bicycle. Shared on Instagram by a page called “Straightz Outta Africa”, it featured stuntman “Leh-Boy” Gabriel Davis, better known as “Leh-Boy” pulling off the balancing act.

In the now-viral video, Leh-Boy was seen carrying a giant sofa on his head while riding a bicycle on the streets as passersby looked absolutely amazed. He had found the furniture on the streets of Manhattan. He was riding a “pay-per-ride Citi Bike” for the stunt.

“His neck (game) is on ‘all’ menus (at any restaurants) worldwide!” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, social media users were absolutely blown away and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“WOW!!!!! Damn you got it bro,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Best one yet.”

A third user quipped, “Legendary”. An Instagram user was also concerned for Leh-Boy and wrote, “That’s unbelievable! But, you’re damaging your vertebrae, back, and possibly head. Our bodies were not made for this. Be careful! Be good to your body because you only get one.”

The Brooklyn-based trick bicyclist specialises in riding while balancing various objects, including basketballs, garbage cans and even flat-screen TVs, according to New York Post.