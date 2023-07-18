Once an average student, man bags job in Sweden, gets gift for tutor with first salary

Ramnath S Rao with his former tuition teacher Mrs Sowmya. (Image credit: @NamrataSRao/twitter)

An architect from Karnataka's Udipi has shared a heartwarming moment between her brother and his favourite tuition teacher from school. Namrata S Rao said that her elder brother was an average student in school and it was this tuition teacher who helped him improve and get good marks in his board exams. Now, Ramnath S Rao has bagged a job with a company in Sweden, and with his first salary, he bought a gift for the teacher.

"My brother was an average student in academics in school, although excelled in others," Rao wrote on Twitter. "Sometimes his performance went even below. But his tuition teacher, Mrs. Sowmya made sure to get him on track and my brother managed to get good marks in Class 10."



An interesting story. My brother was an average student in academics in school, although excelled in others. Sometimes his performance went even below. But his tuition teacher, Mrs. Sowmya made sure to get him on track and my brother managed to get good marks in class 10. pic.twitter.com/RLJdra9C6q

— Ar. Namrata S Rao (@NamrataSRao) July 17, 2023

Namrata added that it was the teacher’s constant support and belief in Ramnath that made him achieve what he has to date.

"Her hope and support that he’ll do well was much needed to the school-going boy!" she wrote. "Completed his BE, followed by MS in Sweden, and got teacher a token of love from his first salary there! She said this is priceless, the visit itself was special and now the gift is something which she’ll treasure forever."

The architect from Udipi added that while she tried managing both, Ramnath excelled in extracurriculars and sports.

Adding that people should always be grateful to those who guided them in times of need, Namrata said, "Never forget the ones who helped you reach where you are today! Their efforts can never be replaced no matter what gift or money you give, especially our teachers and gurus."

The "inspiring" story won hearts on Twitter.

"He was blessed at the right time in life it dos make a everlasting impact in life and many are not so blessed she had the ability to see his potential Thank you for this inspiring story," commented Arun (@arunp131).

Another user Poornima Rao (@realpoornima) wrote, "I was a topper in school, but I did not shine well when it came to employment. Academically someone can be topper but in practical life, they may be really mediocre. People who were average academically in school days are really doing well in employment."

