After bike accident, man wakes up thinking it's 1993, proposes to wife again

Nov 28, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

When Andrew Mackenzie woke up in the hospital three days after a bike accident, 29 years of his life had disappeared into thin air. He had even forgotten his daughters.

After Andrew Mackenzie's recovery, the family took a beach vacation when he popped the question for a second time to Kristy. The couple renewed their vows days later. (Representative image)

A man who survived a motorcycle accident in the US last year woke up thinking it was 1993 and the first person he asked for was his wife who was with him at the time of the accident. Days later, Andrew Mackenzie asked Kristy Mackenzie to marry him. And she said yes. Again.

The couple who had been married for 37 years met a near-fatal accident last June when they hit a car that ran a red light. According to witnesses, they were hurled 50 feet across the pavement, abc7 reported.

An unconscious Andrew Mackenzie was airlifted to the hospital for emergency surgery and the couple was treated for their extensive injuries including broken bones, internal bleeding, punctured lungs, and concussions.

But, when Andrew woke up three days later, 29 years of his life had disappeared into thin air.

"He thought it was 1993," Kristy told abc7.

He didn't even recognize his own daughters, Lorelai Mentzer and Amanda MacKenzie. "He just immediately, it was, 'Where's my wife? Where's my wife?' And I think that he thought I was working at the hospital," Lorelai said.