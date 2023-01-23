Man asks IndiGo flight attendant to open plane's window to spit out gutka in hilarious video

In a hilarious video, a passenger jokingly asks an IndiGo flight attendant to open the plane’s window so he could spit out gutkha (tobacco).

The video, shared on Instagram by user Govind Sharma, is now viral. The incident is from Indore, when Sharma politely asks the cabin crew in Hindi: “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge (open the window) please, gutka thukna hai (want to spit out tobacco)," prompting the attendant to burst into laughter.

The passenger too follows suit along with several others into joining her with laughter.

Watch the video here:

Sharma captioned the video: “Tag your gutka lover friend” followed by several emojis hinting that it was just for gags and he was actually not serious.

The incident comes amid several instances of unruly passengers onboard flights who have come under fire for misbehaving on planes. On November 26, a drunk man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on a New York to Delhi flight inciting outrage and prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to launch an inquiry and slapped a show cause notice to Air India and its crew members that day on the plane. The man has since been arrested and fired from his job from a US financial services firm.

Moneycontrol News