Man asks IndiGo flight attendant to open plane's window to spit out gutka in hilarious video

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

The IndiGo flight attendant and other passengers burst out into laughter at the man's bizarre request.

The video from the IndiGo flight is now viral. (Image: Screengrab from video @govindsharma5906/Instagram)

In a hilarious video, a passenger jokingly asks an IndiGo flight attendant to open the plane’s window so he could spit out gutkha (tobacco).

The video, shared on Instagram by user Govind Sharma, is now viral. The incident is from Indore, when Sharma politely asks the cabin crew in Hindi: “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge (open the window) please, gutka thukna hai (want to spit out tobacco)," prompting the attendant to burst into laughter.

The passenger too follows suit along with several others into joining her with laughter.

Watch the video here:

Sharma captioned the video: “Tag your gutka lover friend” followed by several emojis hinting that it was just for gags and he was actually not serious.