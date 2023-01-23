Man asks IndiGo flight attendant to open plane's window to spit out gutka in hilarious video

The video from the IndiGo flight is now viral. (Image: Screengrab from video @govindsharma5906/Instagram)

In a hilarious video, a passenger jokingly asks an IndiGo flight attendant to open the plane’s window so he could spit out gutkha (tobacco).

The video, shared on Instagram by user Govind Sharma, is now viral. The incident is from Indore, when Sharma politely asks the cabin crew in Hindi: “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge (open the window) please, gutka thukna hai (want to spit out tobacco)," prompting the attendant to burst into laughter.

The passenger too follows suit along with several others into joining her with laughter.

