Man asks about minimum salary fresher needs to survive in Bengaluru. Twitter has a lot to say

Twitter is a haven for having open discussions and debate about any topic from around the world. From turning to the internet for even the most minor of problems to expressing one’s state of mind and opinions, the microblogging site has seen it all. Moreover, have you happened to scroll through discussions about living and survival in a metro city? Well, they are super intriguing to say the least.

While we are on this, let us tell you about a similar post that is gaining traction on Twitter. So, a creator and coder named Ishan Sharma took to the microblogging site to ask about the bare minimum salary that is required to survive in Bengaluru. And no points in guessing that the post had some interesting replies.

“What is the bare minimum salary a fresher needs to survive and work in Bengaluru?” Ishan wrote in his post.



What is the bare minimum salary a fresher needs to survive and work in Bengaluru?

The post obviously triggered an array of reactions from Twitter users. While some people gave actual numbers, others gave advice.

“Following should be the ‘ideal’ cash in hand for 2023 cost of living (considering no liabilities): fresher in a PG (22): 30,000 experienced bachelors in a flat (26): 50,000 married working couples (30): 75,000 married with a child in a 2BHK (34): 1,00,000,” a user wrote.



Following should be the "ideal" cash in hand for 2023 cost of living (considering no liabilities) :

fresher in a PG (22): 30,000 experienced bachelor in a flat (26): 50,000 married working couples (30): 75,000 married with a child in a 2BHK (34): 1,00,000

Another user commented, “Kitna bhi earn kar lo, kam hi hai (Doesn’t matter how much you earn, it is always less).”



kitna bhi earn kr lo , kam hi hai

See some more reactions here:



At least 30k month

40-50k INR if minimum standards 80-100K INR if premium needs also depends on stay location, daily commute n many other factors

why just survive, freshers should get competitive salary

Couple of months back, a woman’s tweet on fresher salaries being too low also sparked a debate on Twitter. Well, according to her, Rs 50k per month was not enough for a fresher to survive in a metro city. “Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings,” Twitter user Medha Ganti wrote on April 25.