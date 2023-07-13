Man who 'gained fame for his reckless stunts' in Bihar railway station arrested.

The man, who was arrested, cartwheels on the railway platform. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @RPF_INDIA).

A man was arrested after he was caught cartwheeling at a railway station. The incident took place at Manpur Junction railway station in Bihar.

In a video posted on the Railway Protection Force Twitter handle, the man can be seen cartwheeling on the railway platform. The caption of the Twitter post stated that the person was arrested.

"A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorized entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst," the tweet read.



A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorized entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirstpic.twitter.com/qDCj9H9mFK — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 10, 2023

The tweet generated mixed responses from users, some of whom appreciated the team for arresting the man while others felt he had not caused any harm to anyone and so arrest was perhaps too big a step.

"Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, Many unauthorised people are often seen moving around various stations, specially in the Mumbai Suburban area. Pl take action against them too," one user wrote.

"Arrest ? Councelling would have been enough. he didnt harm anyone, i mean he is just a kid," another user wrote.

Also read: Man arrested for assaulting Dutch YouTuber in busy Bengaluru market. Video is viral