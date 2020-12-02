Mamledar Misal chain owner Laxman Murdeshwar passes away

Laxman Murdeshwar, who passed away after a prolonged illness coupled with COVID-19 infection, was admitted to Thane's Kaushalya Hospital after he was tested positive 15 days ago

The owner of Thane's iconic Mamledar Misal, Laxman Murdeshwar, passed away on December 1 at the age of 85, leaving behind 14 joints in Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

Murdeshwar, who passed away after a prolonged illness coupled with COVID-19 infection, was admitted to Thane's Kaushalya Hospital after he was tested positive, 15 days ago, reported Free Press Journal.

According to the report, fondly called Laxman 'Mama' Murdeshwar, he came to Thane from Murdeshwar in Karnataka at the age of four. After his father's death in 1952 Mama Murdeshwar took over the business and is credited for expanding the brand outside Thane in Dombivali, Borivali, and even in Navi Mumbai. The mantle has now been passed on to the third generation.

Anand Ralegankar, a consultant with the Misal chain, told The Indian Express that there were expansion plans on the cards. “It was started by Laxman Mama Murdeshwar’s parents. His mother first prepared Misal with the idea of providing a wholesome meal to people at an affordable price. They ran the canteen in the Mamledar office in Thane, and it gradually gained popularity and became a household name.”

Laxman was in good health until recently, Ralegankar added.