Mame Khan becomes first folk artist to open Cannes red carpet for India

Mame Khan, a singer from Rajasthan, has created history today Rajasthani by becoming the first folk artist to open the Cannes Red Carpet for India.

Khan, who has sung in several Hindi movies, was dressed in a traditional embroidered kurta and vibrant headgear as he posed on the carpet.

The singer has sung in movies like “Sonchiriya”, “No one killed Jessica” and “Luck by chance” and has also featured in Coke Studio.

This year, a huge contingent of Indian artists is at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Actor Deepika Padukone is on the esteemed jury on the festival.

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannah Bhatia were among artists representing other Indian cinema from different regions.

AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and Shekhar Kapur too walked the red carpet.

India is the country of honour at the Marche’ Du Films at Cannes and it is the first country to be chosen for this distinction.

Six films from India will be screened at the festival which include These “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, “Godavari”, “Dhuin”, “Alpha Beta Gamma”, “Boomba Ride”, and “Niraye Thathakalulla Maram”. Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s “Pratidwandi” will also be screened at the festival.