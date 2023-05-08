Watch: Mamata Banerjee walks on treadmill holding pet dog: 'Extra motivation'

Mamata Banerjee has said she walks on the treadmill for about 10 km every day. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by mamataofficial)

Mamata Banerjee is known to be consistent with her workout regimen amid her busy schedule and walk on the treadmill daily. The West Bengal Chief Minister sent some Sunday motivation to the internet by sharing a sneak peak of her exercising. Walking on the treadmill without support, her workout buddy was her pet dog, whom Banerjee was lifting with her hands.

“Some days, you need some extra motivation,” Banerjee, 68, wrote in the caption.

Mamata Banerjee has said that she walks an average of 20 km daily during elections. She became a treadmill regular in 2006 after doctors advised her to walk daily when her health went downhill following a hunger strike for farmers.

“I didn't drink water for 26 days. My health deteriorated after that. My kidney was about to damage. I only drank water for three months. And after that my doctor advised me to walk regularly,” she had told Network18 in an interview in 2019.



“So from that day, I walk on the treadmill every day. I work out on the treadmill for 10 km and the rest I walk normally.”

In October 2019, Banerjee was seen on a 10-km jog in the hills of Darjeeling, with her entourage and journalists, with a message on conservation.

Apart from being health conscious, Banerjee has a range of interests, ranging from painting to poetry and cooking. She is a self-taught artist and poet whose paintings have been reportedly sold for Rs 9 crore.

“I donate the money that I receive through my paintings,” she had said in 2019.

“But the music that I compose, I earn through that. I am also able to sustain myself with the money that I receive after selling my books.”