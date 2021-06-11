MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Mamata Banerjee to marry Socialism in Tamil Nadu on June 13; wedding card goes viral

While the unusual invitation has left several netizens perplexed, the family members of the couple-to-be have confirmed that the wedding invite is real.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A recent wedding invitation from an upcoming wedding in Tamil Nadu is going viral for saying that Socialism will be entering into wedlock with Mamata Banerjee.

A groom named Socialism and a bride named Mamata Banerjee are getting married this June 13. The card also mentions the names of the groom's elder brothers as AM Communism and AM Leninism.

While the unusual invitation has left several netizens perplexed, the family members of the couple-to-be have confirmed that the wedding invite is real. Socialism is the son of Lenin Mohan, aka A Mohan, who is the district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem, a report in The Hindu said.

Mohan named his sons after the left ideologies. His first son is named Communism, the second Leninism and the third Socialism.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mohan said, "My father and grandfather are communists. From the age of 18, I started participating in protests organised by the CPI. Later, I became a full-time worker of the CPI. Due to the Soviet Union breaking up into many countries, many said communism is dead. This made me upset and even before my marriage I decided to name my sons or daughters in a way that reflects the ideology. Three sons were born to me and I named them Communism, Leninism and Socialism, respectively. Most of our comrades named their sons Lenin or Marx. But I don't know whether anyone has been named Socialism."

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile the bride, Mamata Banerjee, who is a relative of Mohan’s family, was named after the West Bengal chief minister, when she was still a member of the Congress, the report adds.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Mamata Banerjee #socialism
first published: Jun 11, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey