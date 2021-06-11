Mamata Banerjee to marry Socialism in Tamil Nadu on June 13; wedding card goes viral

Representative image

A recent wedding invitation from an upcoming wedding in Tamil Nadu is going viral for saying that Socialism will be entering into wedlock with Mamata Banerjee.

A groom named Socialism and a bride named Mamata Banerjee are getting married this June 13. The card also mentions the names of the groom's elder brothers as AM Communism and AM Leninism.

While the unusual invitation has left several netizens perplexed, the family members of the couple-to-be have confirmed that the wedding invite is real. Socialism is the son of Lenin Mohan, aka A Mohan, who is the district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem, a report in The Hindu said.

Mohan named his sons after the left ideologies. His first son is named Communism, the second Leninism and the third Socialism.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mohan said, "My father and grandfather are communists. From the age of 18, I started participating in protests organised by the CPI. Later, I became a full-time worker of the CPI. Due to the Soviet Union breaking up into many countries, many said communism is dead. This made me upset and even before my marriage I decided to name my sons or daughters in a way that reflects the ideology. Three sons were born to me and I named them Communism, Leninism and Socialism, respectively. Most of our comrades named their sons Lenin or Marx. But I don't know whether anyone has been named Socialism."

Meanwhile the bride, Mamata Banerjee, who is a relative of Mohan’s family, was named after the West Bengal chief minister, when she was still a member of the Congress, the report adds.