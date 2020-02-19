Mamata Banerjee blames Centre's 'vendetta politics' for Bengali actor Tapas Pal's death

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress head Mamata Banerjee has blamed central agencies for the demise of actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal.

The 61-year-old TMC leader died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai early on February 18. He was being grilled by investigating agencies over alleged involvement in a chit fund scam that brought several high profile personalities from the state under the lens.

The Bengal CM has claimed that these investigations, which were a by-product of “vendetta politics”, took the life of her party colleague. She was paying her tribute to the late actor when she alleged the Centre and central agencies have blood on their hands.

Claiming that three persons died due to the “undue” duress created by the Centre and said: “The vendetta politics of the central government is condemnable. I have seen three deaths before my eyes because of it.” She was referring to the deaths of politician Sultan Ahmed and Trinamool MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife, reported Zee News.

Attacking the cental government further, she said: “The daily humiliation people are put through, the whisper campaigns, etc, are killing them… If a person commits a crime, they should face action; but we don’t know what crime Tapas Pal had committed.”

The Bengali actor had reportedly been suffering from heart diseases for a while and had been hospitalised many times in the last two years.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in connection with the high-profile Rose Valley Scam Case in 2016. He was in prison for 13 months, before being granted bail.