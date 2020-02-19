App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee blames Centre's 'vendetta politics' for Bengali actor Tapas Pal's death

The deceased TMC leader was being grilled by the CBI over alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam Case

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Tapas Paul (Reuters)
File image: Tapas Paul (Reuters)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress head Mamata Banerjee has blamed central agencies for the demise of actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal.

The 61-year-old TMC leader died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai early on February 18. He was being grilled by investigating agencies over alleged involvement in a chit fund scam that brought several high profile personalities from the state under the lens.

The Bengal CM has claimed that these investigations, which were a by-product of “vendetta politics”, took the life of her party colleague. She was paying her tribute to the late actor when she alleged the Centre and central agencies have blood on their hands.

Close

Claiming that three persons died due to the “undue” duress created by the Centre and said: “The vendetta politics of the central government is condemnable. I have seen three deaths before my eyes because of it.” She was referring to the deaths of politician Sultan Ahmed and Trinamool MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife, reported Zee News.

related news

Attacking the cental government further, she said: “The daily humiliation people are put through, the whisper campaigns, etc, are killing them… If a person commits a crime, they should face action; but we don’t know what crime Tapas Pal had committed.”

The Bengali actor had reportedly been suffering from heart diseases for a while and had been hospitalised many times in the last two years.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in connection with the high-profile Rose Valley Scam Case in 2016. He was in prison for 13 months, before being granted bail.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Mamata Banerjee #Rose Valley Chit Fund #Tapas Pal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.