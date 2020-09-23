Making money off of stupid people: Twitter bashes Gucci for selling its grass-stained denim for over Rs 1 lakh

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci debuted its new overalls that are “crafted from organic cotton and specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect” for a whopping $1,400 (Rs 1,02,876).

Gucci's similar pair of jeans priced at $1,200 (Rs 88,179) are part of the brand’s fall/winter 2020 collection.

Explaining its bizarre collection, the fashion website said, "Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary."

This, however, did not sit well with Twitterati who went on bashing Gucci for overpricing something that looks this worn out.



Or buy $30 jeans and go roll around outside

— Laura Pearl (@blorapearl) September 21, 2020

Check out a few reactions here:



So the rich can get that hard working look without working hard — Pynkee (@Pynkee) September 21, 2020





Outrage marketing again. Usually it's something racist though

— Purp Reign (@dragoniteeeeee) September 21, 2020



You can tell me I don't *GET* fashion, but come on! $1200 for grass-stained jeans and $1400 for overalls? Goodwill + soccer field = same thing Gucci pic.twitter.com/oHqYbSz8ww — Jeff Yabumoto (@phsidefender) September 22, 2020

