Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Making money off of stupid people: Twitter bashes Gucci for selling its grass-stained denim for over Rs 1 lakh

Gucci has debuted its new overalls that are priced at a whopping $1,400 (Rs 1,02,876)

Moneycontrol News

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci debuted its new overalls that are “crafted from organic cotton and specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect” for a whopping $1,400 (Rs 1,02,876).

Gucci's similar pair of jeans priced at $1,200 (Rs 88,179) are part of the brand’s fall/winter 2020 collection.

Explaining its bizarre collection, the fashion website said, "Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary."

This, however, did not sit well with Twitterati who went on bashing Gucci for overpricing something that looks this worn out.

Check out a few reactions here:




First Published on Sep 23, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Business #Gucci #world

