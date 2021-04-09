Making gains through compounding

To put it rather plainly, compounding is a long term investor’s best friend. Compounding can help in maximizing wealth creation through SIP in mutual funds. Compounding basically works on the principle of compound interest, namely interest added to the principal of a deposit so that the added interest also earns interest from then on. This addition of interest to the principal is called compounding. In the case of mutual funds, compounding means adding dividend or gains to the principal amount so as to accumulate a large sum at the end of investment period.

For instance, were you to invest Rs 1000 @ 10% p.a, your returns in one year will be Rs 100. But for the next year your principle amount becomes 1100, and dividend for that year will be Rs 110. This way your principal will keep growing and give you a larger sum when you want to sell your investments.





Time (in years) Principal (in Rs.) Gains (in Rs.) Amount (in Rs.) 1 1000 100 1100 2 1100 110 1210 5 1464.10 146.41 1610.51 10 2357.95 235.79 2593.74

Hence from the table above, we can see that a small sum like Rs 1000 invested for 10 years @ assumed rate of 10% can amount to 2.5 times of itself in 10 years just by compounding without adding additional investments.



To make the most of compounding, one must follow the golden rule of investing, namely start early. As one can see that the longer the investment cycle, there is potential of bigger the returns will be at the end of it. Hence it is imperative to start early. Also, one should keep the investments locked in for longer periods of time; even if there is markets are shifty in the short-run. Although investments in mutual funds are affected by market conditions, in the long run there is potentiality of effective gains.

Compounding plays a major role in Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). In a SIP a certain sum of money is invested periodically in a mutual fund scheme. The longer you invest in SIP the more you stand a chance to gain, this is because the interest or dividend you receive on is calculated on the current sum of money invested, which is higher, the longer you invest. SIPs are suitable for those who don’t want to invest a large capital at once, due to lack of liquid cash. SIP allows people to invest in small and affordable units, helping all classes to create wealth.

SIP induces discipline in investors. Investors invest regularly and only a fixed sum. Another benefit of SIP is rupee cost averaging. Since the amount invested is fixed, the number of units purchased when the market is low will be high and vice versa. In effect, the average cost of units reduces.

SIP can have a great effect on the wealth of investors who have a regular monthly income and cannot possibly make lump sum investments. Also SIP is suitable for first time investors and investors who wish to invest in equities but are afraid to, due to risk and market volatility.

Finally, compounding and SIP can benefit you the most, if you do the following things; start early, invest regularly and in a disciplined manner and invest for longer periods to maximize gains.

Disclaimer: SIP does not assure a profit or guarantee protection against a loss in a declining market. The user before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein.