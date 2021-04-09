English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Making gains through compounding

Compounding can help in maximizing wealth creation through SIP in mutual funds.

April 09, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

To put it rather plainly, compounding is a long term investor’s best friend. Compounding can help in maximizing wealth creation through SIP in mutual funds.  Compounding basically works on the principle of compound interest, namely interest added to the principal of a deposit so that the added interest also earns interest from then on. This addition of interest to the principal is called compounding. In the case of mutual funds, compounding means adding dividend or gains to the principal amount so as to accumulate a large sum at the end of investment period. 

For instance, were you to invest Rs 1000 @ 10% p.a, your returns in one year will be Rs 100. But for the next year your principle amount becomes 1100, and dividend for that year will be Rs 110. This way your principal will keep growing and give you a larger sum when you want to sell your investments.

Time (in years)
Principal (in Rs.)
Gains (in Rs.)
Amount (in Rs.)
1
1000
100
1100
2
1100
110
1210
5
1464.10
146.41
1610.51
10
2357.95
235.79
2593.74

Hence from the table above, we can see that a small sum like Rs 1000 invested for 10 years @ assumed rate of 10%  can amount to 2.5 times of itself in 10 years just by compounding without adding additional investments.

To make the most of compounding, one must follow the golden rule of investing, namely start early. As one can see that the longer the investment cycle, there is  potential  of  bigger the returns will be at the end of it. Hence it is imperative to start early. Also, one should keep the investments locked in for longer periods of time; even if there is markets are shifty in the short-run. Although investments in mutual funds are affected by market conditions, in the long run there is potentiality of  effective gains.

Compounding plays a major role in Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). In a SIP a certain sum of money is invested periodically in a mutual fund scheme. The longer you invest in SIP the more you stand a chance to  gain, this is because the interest or dividend you receive on is calculated on the current sum of money invested, which is higher, the longer you invest.  SIPs are suitable for those who don’t want to invest a large capital at once, due to lack of liquid cash.  SIP allows people to invest in small and affordable units, helping all classes to create wealth.  

Close

Related stories

SIP induces discipline in investors. Investors invest regularly and only a fixed sum. Another benefit of SIP is rupee cost averaging. Since the amount invested is fixed, the number of units purchased when the market is low will be high and vice versa.  In effect, the average cost of units reduces.

SIP can have a great effect on the wealth of investors who have a regular monthly income and cannot possibly make lump sum investments. Also SIP is suitable for first time investors and investors who wish to invest in equities but are afraid to, due to risk and market volatility.

Finally, compounding and SIP can benefit you the most, if you do the following things; start early, invest regularly and in a disciplined manner and invest for longer periods to maximize gains. 

Disclaimer: SIP does not assure a profit or guarantee protection against a loss in a declining market. The user before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein.

TAGS: #24X7booking #compounding #Mutual Funds #SIPs
first published: Oct 20, 2015 11:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.