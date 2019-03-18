App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:40 AM IST

Make the world a cleaner place: What is #Trashtag challenge?

The social media challenge urges people to pick up trash around them and share before and after pictures of the transformation they brought about by cleaning an area.

In a sea of meaningless hashtags and challenges flooding the social media, a rather meaningful and effective one has been doing the rounds for the past one week.

Unlike the dumb and dangerous challenges such as momo challenge, blue whale challenge, Kiki challenge, and Tide pod challenge, the #trashtag challenge finally has potential to bring about positive change and do the Earth some good.

It urges people to pick up trash around them and share before and after pictures of the transformation they brought about by cleaning an area.

While the concept for #Trashtag has been around for years it gained popularity after a Reddit post challenged people to "make the world a better place". It first started in 2015 when an apparel brand called UCO launched the #TrashTag Project.

Steven Reinhold, the UCO people ambassador had said that the idea came to them when he was out hiking with a friend and the wind blew a receipt into their face. It broke their heart to find trash littering such a picturesque location and decided to clean it up. Thus, the movement began.

Akin to the Ice Bucket Challenge, which managed to raise $115 million for the ALS Association, the #Trashtag challenge could also prove to be rare social media exercise that wouldn’t dumb down the generation.

It has now caught on like fire. Users across Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram, not only abroad, but also from India, are now cleaning up polluted, littered areas around them and posting the pictures on their social media accounts.








First Published on Mar 18, 2019 08:40 am

