Make the world a cleaner place: What is #Trashtag challenge?

In a sea of meaningless hashtags and challenges flooding the social media, a rather meaningful and effective one has been doing the rounds for the past one week.

Unlike the dumb and dangerous challenges such as momo challenge, blue whale challenge, Kiki challenge, and Tide pod challenge, the #trashtag challenge finally has potential to bring about positive change and do the Earth some good.

It urges people to pick up trash around them and share before and after pictures of the transformation they brought about by cleaning an area.

While the concept for #Trashtag has been around for years it gained popularity after a Reddit post challenged people to "make the world a better place". It first started in 2015 when an apparel brand called UCO launched the #TrashTag Project.

Steven Reinhold, the UCO people ambassador had said that the idea came to them when he was out hiking with a friend and the wind blew a receipt into their face. It broke their heart to find trash littering such a picturesque location and decided to clean it up. Thus, the movement began.

Akin to the Ice Bucket Challenge, which managed to raise $115 million for the ALS Association, the #Trashtag challenge could also prove to be rare social media exercise that wouldn’t dumb down the generation.



Hey kids. Remember the Harlem shake..the water bottle flip challenge..the mannequin challenge..? At last, something meaningful is about to drop globally - #trashtag - take a before and after shot of major tidying efforts. You heard it here first, kids. @CognitaSchools #CognitaWay pic.twitter.com/pp873OGNP2

— Andy Perryer (@andyperryer) March 10, 2019



Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag pic.twitter.com/n2uPL52LZG

— Robbie McNeil (@RMcNeil2105) March 10, 2019



I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13

— Adhiti (@frizhbee) March 10, 2019



Did our part today for #trashtag while offroading in the mountains of California. via /r/pics https://t.co/1duo3B8pnJ created by: https://t.co/HP3Iew3S7L pic.twitter.com/WRD5sAsiwz

— Steben Stupid (@steben316) March 11, 2019



Usually I’m against doing good deeds just to post it online but in the case of #trashtag i am 100% for it, if that’s what it takes.

Good people are good. pic.twitter.com/VGqkDEhFuE

— Megan (@bacon_N_megs) March 10, 2019

It has now caught on like fire. Users across Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram, not only abroad, but also from India, are now cleaning up polluted, littered areas around them and posting the pictures on their social media accounts.



#trashtag -Just one of the many days cleaning up our local water ways. Featuring Selma Kayak and Large Marge the Garbage Barge. https://t.co/R2p0cGLsHb pic.twitter.com/wFX3ysBc7p

— Daily Pictures (@getyerfix) March 10, 2019

#trashtag we all have a responsibility to do (my sincere 20 minutes effort) pic.twitter.com/jLcyixc6cG— Shahzad (@pakistanprobe) March 11, 2019