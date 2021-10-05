Make The New Possible, Possible

Change is the only constant. The world that we inhabit today is experiencing a rapid repositioning in all facets of growth and progress. This paradigm shift calls for a proactive transition into the new normal aided with modern, contemporary tools and knowledge that bring new possibilities within the range of feasibility.

The New Possible With Autodesk University 2021

Autodesk University 2021 is set to bring industries together in a collaborative, collective talk on The New Possible with media partner Network18. Focusing on the latest digital, technological, and sustainable trends in the industries of architecture, engineering, design, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment, Autodesk University 2021 is a free digital conference where industry leaders including Satish Patil, Group CDO, L&T; Yogesh Zope, CIO, Bharat Forge; and Avadh Shah, VP-Growth, Nazara Technologies will delve into creating new efficiencies, making data-backed decisions, unlocking new insights and how to collaborate to build a sustainable world.

The Digital Future

Seeing how our progress has impacted our planet, it is vital for us to blaze a new path to grow and build a world that is sustainable and holistic – a better world for the generations to come. Rapid urbanisation, ecological sustainability, and public responsibility pose an interesting challenge to push existing limits and scale the hurdles that slow growth down.

In addition, the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation worldwide. A McKinsey study reported that 85% of executives have increased technological implementations/transformations in companies due to COVID-19. While the digitalisation of day-to-day operations (payments, for example) are still in their nascent stages, the growth trajectory promises a bright future that isn't too far if approached with the right tools and skill.

The Data Dilemma

One of the most important tools that aid digital transformation is data.

Growth strategies that are aligned with company goals and vision ultimately bank on data that backs important decisions. Innovation and pioneering ideas in information technologies have made it possible to collect reliable data from interaction with the public - data that is reliable, scalable, and can be synthesised into easily comprehensible forms. Insights thus derived help drive transformational instances across industries.

However, for true progress to happen, growth must occur in tandem with the ecosystems involved with the concerned industry. Sustainability is the only approach that transcends the generational barriers and extends progress across timelines. A strategy that closes the loop on growth brings sustainability into the picture. Technology and responsibility, when in balance, achieve new bars of sustainable growth that employs a holistic approach and sensitivity towards nature.

A Future Together

Pushing the limits of progress cannot be achieved walking alone. Collaboration, collective approach, and assistance across industries ensure a levelled, even advancement of all facets and systems involved therein. This is especially true for the nations experiencing pocketed, concentrated growth.

Autodesk University 2021 attempts to achieve a digitally transformative, sustainable, and evenly distributed progression of the globe towards a promising future for everyone and everything in it. With the help of industry experts driving transformations in their own niches, Autodesk University 2021 aims to share this knowledge with all those who have the power to make a difference.