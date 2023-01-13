Makar Sankranti 2023: Chinese manjha banned in Mumbai, other cities

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, the Mumbai police has banned the sale and use of Chinese manjha, the synthetic glass-treated string used to fly kites.

The string causes grievous, sometimes fatal injuries, to humans as well as birds, compelling campaigners to demand a ban on it.

Made of nylon, and hence non biodegradable, the manjha also chokes waterways and harms the soil.

Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur said sale of manjha will be banned till February 10 and those flouting the ban will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying the lawful order of a public servant), The Times of India reported.

The sale of Chinese manjha continues across India despite orders from the National Green Tribunal and state governments. Ahead of Makar Sankranti and Independence Day, which many celebrate by flying kites, fresh advisories are issued against Chinese manjha.

Punjab and Madhya Pradesh police have also issued advisories against Chinese manjha.

Indians will celebrate the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti on January 15 with kite-flying, bonfires and fairs. The festival, a public holiday, is known by different names across the country -- Makara Sankranti in Kerala, Maghi in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, among others.

