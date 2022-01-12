MARKET NEWS

Makar Sankranti 2022: Significance, festivities and delicacies

Makar Sankranti is considered to be an important day for spiritual practices and people usually take a dip in holy rivers. This ritual is believed to result in merit or absolution of past sins.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
Sesame-jaggery based laddoos are exchanged and eaten on Makar Sankranti. (Image credit: YouTube channel of CFY Resto Cafe)

Makar Sankranti  is considered as the transition day of Sun into the Makar rashi (Capricorn) which corresponds with January as per the Gregorian calendar. The day is marked with local festivals all over India.

In most festivities, the Sun god is worshipped along with Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

The festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by different names across different regions. It's called Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu, Sakraat in Haryana and Shishur Saenkraath in Kashmir.

In central India, it's known as Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal (also called Poush Sankranti), Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (also called Khichidi Sankranti) or as Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Neighbouring countries too celebrate Makar Sankranti although they too have different names for the festivities. In Nepal, it's called Maghe Sankranti, Thailand calls it Songkran and in Myanmar, it's Thingyan while in Cambodia, locals celebrate Mohan Songkran.

Festivities

Makar Sankranti is considered to be an important day for spiritual practices and people usually take a dip in holy rivers such as Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari, and Kaveri. This ritual is believed to result in merit or absolution of past sins. They also pray to the Sun and thank for their successes and prosperity.

Read more: Uttarakhand government bans holy dip on Makar Sankranti in Haridwar

DelicaciesA shared cultural practice among Hindus of various parts of the country involves making sticky, round sweets especially using sesame, coconut and a sugar base such as jaggery. The sweet, which is bound and rolled into balls, is a symbolism for being together in peace and happiness, despite the differences between individuals.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Makar Sankranti #Makar Sankranti 2022
first published: Jan 12, 2022 01:16 pm

