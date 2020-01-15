App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Scorpio spotted in Taiwan's presidential campaign convoy, Anand Mahindra shares 'moment of pride'

Soon after the video was uploaded, the Mahindra CEO took to Twitter to share this moment of pride.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra expressed joy when Twitterati informed him that his company’s pick-up car was part of a convoy used in Taiwan’s Presidential campaign.

Invest India - Taiwan, a not for profit entity under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, shared a video that shows the Mahindra Scorpio pick-up car as a part of the Presidential campaign convoy.

Soon after the video was uploaded, the Mahindra CEO took to Twitter to share this moment of pride. “Indeed a moment of pride. And I have to admit that @InvestIndiaTPE broke this news to me first!” Mahindra tweeted.

Close

The white Scorpio pick-up, which is a two-door single cabin model, is being made available in select countries. In India and other international markets, Mahindra Scorpio comes in a four-door dual cabin model.

This isn’t the first time that a Mahindra vehicle has been a part of a high-profile event. In 2019, the Pope was seen travelling in the Mahindra KUV100 during his visit to Mozambique

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:48 am

tags #2014 Mahindra Scorpio #Anand Mahindra #Anand Mahindra tweets

