Mahindra Scorpio spotted in Taiwan's presidential campaign convoy, Anand Mahindra shares 'moment of pride'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra expressed joy when Twitterati informed him that his company’s pick-up car was part of a convoy used in Taiwan’s Presidential campaign.



A moment of pride for India on Taiwan's soil - Mahindra's Scorpio Pikup car has been chosen to be a part of Taiwan's Presidential campaign convoy. The elections are in January 2020. @MOFA_Taiwan @DIPPGOI @CimGOI @MPWangTingyu @anandmahindra @Mahindra_Auto pic.twitter.com/UKT5NAzmmv

— Invest India - Taiwan (投資印度 – 臺灣) (@InvestIndiaTPE) January 10, 2020

Invest India - Taiwan, a not for profit entity under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, shared a video that shows the Mahindra Scorpio pick-up car as a part of the Presidential campaign convoy.

Soon after the video was uploaded, the Mahindra CEO took to Twitter to share this moment of pride. “Indeed a moment of pride. And I have to admit that @InvestIndiaTPE broke this news to me first!” Mahindra tweeted.

The white Scorpio pick-up, which is a two-door single cabin model, is being made available in select countries. In India and other international markets, Mahindra Scorpio comes in a four-door dual cabin model.