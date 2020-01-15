Mahindra Scorpio spotted in Taiwan's presidential campaign convoy, Anand Mahindra shares 'moment of pride'

Soon after the video was uploaded, the Mahindra CEO took to Twitter to share this moment of pride.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra expressed joy when Twitterati informed him that his company’s pick-up car was part of a convoy used in Taiwan’s Presidential campaign.Invest India - Taiwan, a not for profit entity under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, shared a video that shows the Mahindra Scorpio pick-up car as a part of the Presidential campaign convoy.
A moment of pride for India on Taiwan's soil - Mahindra's Scorpio Pikup car has been chosen to be a part of Taiwan's Presidential campaign convoy. The elections are in January 2020. @MOFA_Taiwan @DIPPGOI @CimGOI @MPWangTingyu @anandmahindra @Mahindra_Auto pic.twitter.com/UKT5NAzmmv
— Invest India - Taiwan (投資印度 – 臺灣) (@InvestIndiaTPE) January 10, 2020
Soon after the video was uploaded, the Mahindra CEO took to Twitter to share this moment of pride. “Indeed a moment of pride. And I have to admit that @InvestIndiaTPE broke this news to me first!” Mahindra tweeted.
Indeed a moment of pride. And I have to admit that @InvestIndiaTPE broke this news to me first! https://t.co/XYYaYMFwsr— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2020
The white Scorpio pick-up, which is a two-door single cabin model, is being made available in select countries. In India and other international markets, Mahindra Scorpio comes in a four-door dual cabin model.This isn’t the first time that a Mahindra vehicle has been a part of a high-profile event. In 2019, the Pope was seen travelling in the Mahindra KUV100 during his visit to MozambiqueGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.