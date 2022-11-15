Krishna, veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, dies. Tributes pour in

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, died early this morning in Hyderabad. He was 80. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday for cardiac-related health issues and was in a critical condition. He is survived by his four children, including Mahesh Babu and Telugu actor Manjula. Krishna’s eldest son, actor Ramesh Babu, died in January this year.

Soon after the news of his death, fans of Krishna and people from the film industry expressed their grief and paid tributes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao were among the political leaders who paid tribute to Krishna.

“This is Heart Breaking. Our superstar Krishna garu is no more. Legend and inspiration for generations. We will all miss you sir. Praying for strength to the family,” actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted.

"RIP Krishna Garu. Cannot even begin to imagine how tough this year has been for the family,” actor and director Rahul Ravindran wrote on the social media platform.

Krishna was taken to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 AM on Monday in cardiac arrest, doctors said.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation, they said.

Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, began his career in early 1960s and acted in about 350 films in his long career. He was best known for his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

