Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates in New York

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. (Image credit: urstrulymahesh/Instagram)

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar met Bill Gates in New York City yesterday. Babu shared a photo with the Microsoft co-founder on social media, describing him as an inspiration and “one of the greatest visionaries” in the world.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Mr Bill Gates ! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!” wrote Mahesh Babu on Instagram, sharing a picture which shows him and Namrata Shirodkar with Gates at what appears to be a restaurant.

Their meeting with the Microsoft billionaire apparently took place shortly before the couple wrapped up their visit to the Big Apple. Mahesh Babu and his wife, along with their children Sitara and Gautham, have been holidaying in the US and Europe.

Before landing in New York City, the family also visited Germany and Italy. They have been sharing postcard-perfect pictures from their family vacation on Instagram. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu is the son of Telugu actor Krishna. He started his career as a child artist, bagging his first role in a film at the age of four.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005 after dating for four years. The couple has two children together – son Gautam Ghattamaneni, who recently graduated high school, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is already a popular content creator at the age of 9.

On the work front, Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.