On Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi, President extend wishes: 'We recall noble teachings'

The Jain community celebrates Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak today. It marks the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, or spiritual teacher, of Jainism.

Mahavir was born to a royal Jain family in Bihar in the 6th century BCE. He is believed to have left home to become an ascetic at the age of 30. He taught that chastity, truth, non-violence and non-attachment were necessary for spiritual liberation.

To celebrate Mahavir's birth, many looked back on his teachings.

"We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. "Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all."

President Ram Nath Kovind said Mahavir embodied non-violence. "He taught humanity about truth and non-possession," Kovind added. "I wish that following his principles, we work for global peace and mutual harmony."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said: "The Panch Vrats (five vows) shown by Mahavir Swami bring peace, restraint, purity and sattvikta (righteousness) in the life of the society and the individual."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Mahavir's teachings are needed now more than ever. "He taught us the need for Truth, practice of Ahimsa and essence of universal brotherhood," Siddaramaiah added.