Mahatma Gandhi far above Bharat Ratna, Supreme Court tells petitioner

Replying to a petition requesting a Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi, the Supreme Court has observed on January 17 that he is far above all these formal recognitions.

While admitting that the apex court agrees with the petitioner’s views on Gandhi, it refused to accept the plea to urge the Centre to confer India’s highest civilian award on Gandhi.

The SC bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde said: “He is much higher than the Bharat Ratna. He is held in much greater esteem by the people... what is the Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi?”

Chief Justice Bobde advised the petitioner to make a representation on this to the government instead. “We agree with your sentiment, but we can't accept this petition. You can make a representation to the government.”

However, not one to be deterred, upon hearing this, the petitioner then urged the court to honour the iconoclast with a recognition greater than any civilian award in that case.

Taken aback, when the bench asked him to suggest an honour that would be greater than the Bharat Ratna, the petitioner left it to the government to decide, reported NDTV.

Once a lawyer, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was rechristened as Mahatma Gandhi for preaching the ideals of non-violence and leading the country to several peaceful protests against the British imperialist forces. His role in the Indian independence struggle is considered pivotal for drawing the attention of the international community to the plight of the Indians without resorting to violence.