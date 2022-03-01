Mahashivratri 2022: Significance, legends and celebrations

Mahashivratr 2022: Devotees pour milk and water onto a Shiva Lingam on the eve of the Maha Shivratri festival in Amritsar on Monday.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. "Maha Shivratri" translates to the great night of Shiva.

It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, according to Drik Panchang. The Shivratri festival is marked every month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar but Maha Shivratri happens only once every year, in February or March, which is the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer. It is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

Maha Shivratri, also known as Herath, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims together.



#MahaShivratriMela

Kud Dance was performed as a part of Cultural Programme on the eve of MahaShivratri Festival 2022 at ShivKhori Base Camp Ransoo. pic.twitter.com/vNcdBwBCCi

— District Information Centre Reasi (@dioreasi1) February 28, 2022

Although the festival is on Tuesday, celebrations across the country began on Monday.

Related stories This rare ninth century Lord Shiva statue to be returned to India



Mahashivratri greetings to all Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. Also known as Herath, the Night of Shiva, this is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Kahsmiri Pandits and Muslims together. pic.twitter.com/81hmMmguxt — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) February 28, 2022



There are several legends related to this auspicious day. According to one of them, Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this night. The heavenly dance, known as tandav, is celebrated among his devotees.

Another legend dictates that praying to Lord Shiva on this night can help one overcome and let go of their sins and start on the path of righteousness. It is also believed that fasting on this day brings good luck.