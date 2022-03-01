English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Mahashivratri 2022: Significance, legends and celebrations

    Mahashivratri 2022: There are several legends related to this auspicious day. According to one of them, Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this night.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
    Mahashivratr 2022: Devotees pour milk and water onto a Shiva Lingam on the eve of the Maha Shivratri festival in Amritsar on Monday.

    Mahashivratr 2022: Devotees pour milk and water onto a Shiva Lingam on the eve of the Maha Shivratri festival in Amritsar on Monday.


    Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. "Maha Shivratri" translates to the great night of Shiva.

    It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, according to Drik Panchang. The Shivratri festival is marked every month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar but Maha Shivratri happens only once every year, in February or March, which is the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer. It is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

    Maha Shivratri, also known as Herath, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims together.

    Although the festival is on Tuesday, celebrations across the country began on Monday.

    Close

    Related stories



    There are several legends related to this auspicious day. According to one of them, Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this night. The heavenly dance, known as tandav, is celebrated among his devotees.

    Another legend dictates that praying to Lord Shiva on this night can help one overcome and let go of their sins and start on the path of righteousness. It is also believed that fasting on this day brings good luck.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lord Shiva #Maha Shivratri 2022 #Shivratri
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 07:26 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.