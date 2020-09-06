172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|maharastra-chief-minister-uddhav-thackeray-receives-threats-of-residence-being-blown-up-5804461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray residence receives bomb threats

The state agencies have also been put on high alert, following the calls, in addition to beefing up of security

Moneycontrol News

On September 6, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence -- Matoshree -- received threats of being blown up. Security has been stepped up outside Matoshree after four threat calls were made to the CM's residence, media reports suggest.  

According to reports, the calls said they were calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim and wanted to talk to the CM.  State agencies have also been put on high alert, following the calls, in addition to beefing up of security. These calls have reportedly originated from Dubai, and the Mumbai Police are currently looking for the caller.

The reason behind these calls, if there is a particular cause or incident for these threats has not yet been ascertained.

(This is a developing story check back for more details)
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

