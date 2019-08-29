Maharashtra to soon start giving ownership cards for apartments: Report

Maharashtra will soon become the first state to adopt a system whereby owners of flats or commercial structures will be given individual property cards. The decision to implement this system was got approval from the state cabinet on August 29.

As of now, 7/12 extracts are given out only for multiple structures erected in a horizontal layout on a single land parcel. However, with this new decision, ownership rights can be obtained by owners of vertical structures as well.

This, in turn, will facilitate easier transaction of immovable assets. Moreover, property holders and future buyers will find it easier to trace the backstory of a property they may be interested in. This would additionally ensure that transactions or property transfers are transparent by preventing fraudulent transactions such as the sale of a single flat to multiple institutions or individuals, apart from letting people mortgage their properties as collateral, said a report by DNA.

Explaining the new law, a former government official explained, as of now, the sale deed is more important, which is essentially a contract between two or more parties that decides the presumptive ownership of a property.

However, this leaves out the rights of any third party involved in a transaction. For instance, there have been times when records accessed for property tax assessments have revealed names of builders and societies, but not of individual who own flats. But, when the property card system is launched, all the transaction-related documents will become public.

Once the property card system is in place, it will also get easier for banks and other financial institutions to obtain the title history of a property. Besides, the subsequent transparency will augment tax collection mechanisms as well.

Soon, the Maharashtra Land Revenue Record of Rights and Registers for Apartments and Buildings rules, 2019, will be published to seek suggestions and objections of the public.

There are approximately 56 lakh property cards in urban Maharashtra at the moment, but no real registration of vertical properties built on these pieces of lands. “Though most people own vertical properties, there is no government record of it. Only the housing society figures on the property card or 7/12 extracts,” said S Chockalingam, Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records.