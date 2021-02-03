MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra to reopen colleges, universities from February 15 with 50% attendance

Universities and colleges in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate with 50 percentage attendance on rotational basis.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST

Maharashtra government on February 3 announced its decision to reopen universities and colleges in the state from February 15. According to a report in The Times of India, the educational institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 percentage attendance on a rotational basis.

The colleges in Maharashtra have been closed for over 10 months now in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has allowed physical classes for students between Class 5 and Class 12 in phases, except in Mumbai. While universities have already started their academic year with online lectures.

The state government is likely to soon release a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all colleges and universities in the state for reopening.
TAGS: #Colleges reopened #Covid-19 #Maharashtra
first published: Feb 3, 2021 06:05 pm

