Maharashtra to reopen colleges, universities from February 15 with 50% attendance

Maharashtra government on February 3 announced its decision to reopen universities and colleges in the state from February 15. According to a report in The Times of India, the educational institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 percentage attendance on a rotational basis.

The colleges in Maharashtra have been closed for over 10 months now in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has allowed physical classes for students between Class 5 and Class 12 in phases, except in Mumbai. While universities have already started their academic year with online lectures.

The state government is likely to soon release a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all colleges and universities in the state for reopening.