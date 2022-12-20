Maharashtra MLA attends Assembly with baby: ‘I’m a mother, but I’m also…’

Saroj Ahire Wagh with her two-month-old baby (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the Maharashtra legislature carrying her two-and-a-half-month-old son to attend the winter session, which began here on Monday.



Nagpur |NCP MLA Saroj Babulal Ahire arrives at Maharashtra Assembly with her newborn baby. She became a mother on Sept 30&is attending Winter Session today

Says,"For past 2.5 yrs no session was held in Nagpur due to COVID.I'm a mother now but I came to get answers for my voters" pic.twitter.com/rBzRdf9zO7 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The MLA from Nashik was accompanied by two members of her family and her son Prashansak who was born on September 30.

Speaking to reporters before entering the Vidhan Bhavan, Ahire Wagh said the winter session is a time to raise concerns of constituencies and people of the state.

"Apart from being a mother to a baby boy, I am also a public representative and have come to raise concerns of my constituency. My family has come with me and they will look after the baby when I am in the House," the NCP MLA said.