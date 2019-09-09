Maharashtra hikes minimum wage of 25 lakh factory workers after 9 years

As the country grapples with an economic slowdown, the Maharashtra government has decided to double the minimum wage of factory workers.

The move to hike the wages came after an almost decade-long wait; the last time the amount was revised was nine years ago. The labour unions of the state, however, did not seem too elated and termed it a pre-poll gimmick since the state Assembly elections are around.

Nonetheless, the labour department officials maintained that ideally the minimum wage should be revised every five years. They further said that July 2010 was the last time the minimum wages were revised and it had to wait for nine years for the next turn as the state’s minimum wage advisory committee had not been formed.

The minimum wage could not be revised until the board recommended the same, which was only constituted in November last year.

The officials added that there are at least 37,000 factories in Maharashtra, which employ above 25 lakh workers, who stand to benefit from this move.

According to an Indian Express report, after the wage revision, skilled workers of the municipal corporation limits will be earning Rs 12,605 monthly, up from Rs 5,500. Meanwhile, semi-skilled workers’ wage has been hiked to Rs 11,445 from Rs 5,000 and that of unskilled workers’ from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,350.

On the other hand, in the municipal council limits, the monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 5,200 to Rs 11,770, while that of semi-skilled workers has gone up from Rs 4,700 to Rs 10,800. Non-skilled workers will now be making Rs 9,705 monthly as against Rs 4,200 they were making earlier.

In the rest of Maharashtra, skilled workers will now be paid Rs 11,255, semi-skilled Rs 10,160, and unskilled workers Rs 9,000.