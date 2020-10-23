172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|maharashtra-government-permits-best-buses-to-operate-at-full-capacity-6007141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government permits BEST buses to operate at full capacity

The order by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government said BEST busses will have to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols laid by the government to curb the spread of the contagion

Moneycontrol News
Representational Image
Representational Image

As Maharashtra is slowly crawls back to normalcy, the state government on October 23 announced that BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses can operate with full capacity.

The official handle of BEST bus transport tweeted: "BEST busses will carry passengers at full capacity (seating on all seats) from today. All passengers must wear a proper mask while travelling in the bus. No mask no entry."

The order by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government said BEST busses will have to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols laid by the government to curb the spread of the contagion. Adding that the use of masks and sanitisers is a must for commuters, drivers and others on the bus.

Close
BEST had resumed its services with limited passengers on June 8 under Unlock 1.0 guidelines for employees of government, private sectors as well as those who are self-employed.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Reopening India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.