Maharashtra government permits BEST buses to operate at full capacity

As Maharashtra is slowly crawls back to normalcy, the state government on October 23 announced that BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses can operate with full capacity.



बेस्ट बस गाड्या मध्ये पूर्ण क्षमतेने प्रवासी वाहतूक (सर्व आसनावर बसून) प्रवास करण्यास परवानगी आज पासून आहे .

सर्व प्रवाशांनी बस मध्ये प्रवास करताना योग्य रित्या मास्क लावणे आवश्यक आहे .

मास्क नाही ,प्रवेश नाही

The official handle of BEST bus transport tweeted: "BEST busses will carry passengers at full capacity (seating on all seats) from today. All passengers must wear a proper mask while travelling in the bus. No mask no entry."

The order by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government said BEST busses will have to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols laid by the government to curb the spread of the contagion. Adding that the use of masks and sanitisers is a must for commuters, drivers and others on the bus.