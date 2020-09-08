172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|maharashtra-government-orders-probe-into-adhyayan-sumans-allegations-of-drug-abuse-against-kangana-ranaut-5813551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government orders probe into Adhyayan Suman’s allegations of drug abuse against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has responded saying she will leave Mumbai if the authorities can find any evidence against her with regard to drug abuse

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into allegations that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had recently alleged that substance abuse is common in the Mumbai film industry, herself consumed drugs.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the development on September 8, and said the Mumbai Police will be investigating if the actor really took drugs.

An old interview of Adhyayan Suman has resurfaced in which he can be heard claiming that Kangana Ranaut used to consume drugs and made him do it too.

The actor has responded to this development saying she will leave Mumbai if the authorities can find any evidence against her with regard to drug abuse.

The Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut have been engaged in a bitter war of words over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After expressing mistrust in the Mumbai Police, the actor had also drawn a parallel between the city and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which had evoked strong reactions on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said: “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai Police.”

 
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:23 pm

