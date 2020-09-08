Maharashtra government orders probe into Adhyayan Suman’s allegations of drug abuse against Kangana Ranaut

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into allegations that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had recently alleged that substance abuse is common in the Mumbai film industry, herself consumed drugs.



As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min pic.twitter.com/4ztVcqtP71

— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the development on September 8, and said the Mumbai Police will be investigating if the actor really took drugs.

An old interview of Adhyayan Suman has resurfaced in which he can be heard claiming that Kangana Ranaut used to consume drugs and made him do it too.



I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you https://t.co/gs3DwcIOvP

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

The actor has responded to this development saying she will leave Mumbai if the authorities can find any evidence against her with regard to drug abuse.

The Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut have been engaged in a bitter war of words over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After expressing mistrust in the Mumbai Police, the actor had also drawn a parallel between the city and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which had evoked strong reactions on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said: “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai Police.”