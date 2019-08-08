Maharashtra farmers want IMD to be booked under IPC 420

On various occasions this monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department has got the weather predictions wrong. For instance, it had predicted heavy rainfall on August 5 in Maharashtra, for which schools and colleges stayed shut. However, it barely rained on that day.

While city-dwellers got by fine and enjoyed a day of relaxation in the comfortable confines of their four walls, it is the agricultural community that took the hit every time such a wrong prediction was made. As we know, our agricultural economy is largely dependent on monsoon rains, and if these predictions go haywire, it could wreak havoc on their produce.

Angered at the frequent miscalculations this season, a farmer from Maharashtra’s Latur district decided to file a complaint with the local police against the Met Department.

Sattar Patel, along with fellow farmers, went to the Murud Police Station on August 5 and demanded them to book the Met department officials under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported the Daily News and Analysis.

Like most farmers in Latur’s Bhise Wagholi village, Patel, too, planned to sow his seeds this monsoon based on IMD’s predictions. But, due to the failed predictions, all his planning went to waste.

“The IMD predicted 97 percent showers for this season. Going by that, all of us sowed seeds right in the first rains. But there are no rains yet. The whole land remains parched. If they had not made such predictions, we farmers would not have started sowing so expansively,” said Patel.