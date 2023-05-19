Maharashtra couple takes bath on moving scooter, police takes action. Watch

Screengrabs from a video tweeted by @ItsAamAadmi

A bizarre video of a couple taking a bucket bath on a moving scooter has gone viral on social media. The video was reportedly filmed in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar and widely circulated online, where many criticised their stunt as stupid and reckless.

The video begins with the scooter waiting at a traffic signal. A woman riding pillion holds a bucket of water and a mug which she uses to take a bath, much to the astonishment of onlookers. After drenching herself, she proceeds to pour water on the man driving the scooter. The video also shows them taking a bath while the scooter is moving.

The stunt was apparently enacted so the couple could create content for social media. However, it caught the attention of police after it was shared on Twitter.



आपली माहिती वाहतूक नियंत्रण कक्ष, ठाणे यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे.

— Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) May 15, 2023

“Is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public,” a Twitter user with the handle @ItsAamAadmi wrote while sharing the clip.

The user also tagged Thane City Police and DGP Maharashtra to bring the video to their notice. In the comments section, other Twitter users also asked for action to be taken against the content creators for public nuisance. Some also pointed out that neither of them was wearing a helmet – a punishable offence by law.

Thane Police took cognisance of the clip and responded saying the matter had been reported to Traffic Control Room, Thane for necessary action.