Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victims on highway

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help victims of a road accident in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to an India Today report, a luxury car caught fire on a highway in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area in the early hours of Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was passing by the area, spotted the accident and stopped his convoy to help the occupants.

Shinde was travelling with his convoy when he spotted the Toyota Fortuner in flames on a flyover. He reportedly asked the driver’s name and told him not to go near the blazing vehicle.

The driver of the Fortuner identified himself as Vikrant Shinde, a resident of Worli.

Footage of the incident shows Eknath Shinde speaking to the driver. The chief minister assured him that authorities would provide help before leaving the spot.

The fire department received a call about the incident at 12.25 am, after which two fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured in the accident.