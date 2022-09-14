English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victims on highway

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help victims of a road accident in Mumbai on Tuesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)


    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help victims of a road accident in Mumbai on Tuesday.

    According to an India Today report, a luxury car caught fire on a highway in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area in the early hours of Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was passing by the area, spotted the accident and stopped his convoy to help the occupants.

    Shinde was travelling with his convoy when he spotted the Toyota Fortuner in flames on a flyover. He reportedly asked the driver’s name and told him not to go near the blazing vehicle.

    The driver of the Fortuner identified himself as Vikrant Shinde, a resident of Worli.

    Footage of the incident shows Eknath Shinde speaking to the driver. The chief minister assured him that authorities would provide help before leaving the spot.

    Close

    Related stories

    The fire department received a call about the incident at 12.25 am, after which two fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the blaze.

    No one was injured in the accident.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #mumbai
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 08:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.