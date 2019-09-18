Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta trolled for calling PM Modi as ‘father of our country’

The moniker she chose for PM Modi did not go down well with most social media users, who called her out for forgetting that Mahatma Gandhi is the 'Father of our nation'.
All that the desi 'tweeple' saw on their social media feed on September 17 was birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From politicians to actors and sportsmen, prominent personalities from every field flooded social media platforms with his pictures and wishes for him.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, was also among them.
To wish the PM, she shared a video of her stage performance with school children. There was nothing bizarre about the post, except that she referred to PM Modi as the "Father of our country".
Wishing the Father of our Country @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday - who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society ! #HappyBDayPMModiJi #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayPM #happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/Ji2OMDmRSm
— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) September 17, 2019
In Kanhiayya Kumar's Voice --- Apka baap hoga, humara nahi
— Nеhr_who (@Nehr_who) September 17, 2019
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 17, 2019
Highly shameful of a CM 's wife to put Modi in the place of our Mahatma Gandhi ji
— RiA (@RiaRevealed) September 17, 2019
Pic 1: Father of Nation
Pic 2: Father of Delusion pic.twitter.com/JOlreRqPBG
— Riaz Ahmed (@karmariaz) September 17, 2019
2 October Shifted To 17th September In New India ..
— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) September 17, 2019
I knew he is Sambits father now everyone know ur his daughter.— मोची G (@Mochi_G_) September 17, 2019