App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta trolled for calling PM Modi as ‘father of our country’

The moniker she chose for PM Modi did not go down well with most social media users, who called her out for forgetting that Mahatma Gandhi is the 'Father of our nation'.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Amruta Fadnavis with family (Wikimedia)
Amruta Fadnavis with family (Wikimedia)

All that the desi 'tweeple' saw on their social media feed on September 17 was birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From politicians to actors and sportsmen, prominent personalities from every field flooded social media platforms with his pictures and wishes for him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, was also among them.

To wish the PM, she shared a video of her stage performance with school children. There was nothing bizarre about the post, except that she referred to PM Modi as the "Father of our country".

Close
Her Twitter message read: “Wishing the Father of our Country @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday - who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society! (sic)”

The moniker she chose for PM Modi did not go down well with most social media users, who called her out for forgetting that Mahatma Gandhi is the 'Father of our nation'.

related news

Here are some of the reactions that she received to her tweet:







Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.