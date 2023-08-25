Magicpin swaps giant signage in Gurgaon to 'magicISRO' after Chandrayaan 3 success. The tagline is...

Hyperlocal e-commerce venture magicpin has kept its pledge and altered its 50-foot office sign to honour the monumental success of Chandrayaan 3's lunar touchdown. Magicpin's revamped sign now displays the inscription "magicISRO: To the moon at 1/10th of the cost."
"We kept our promise. Just like #Chandrayaan3. Hope you’ve kept yours. For India, even the sky is not the limit. And for you & us, the only way is up," the company wrote on Twitter with a photo of the signage.
The Chandrayaan 3 mission costed around $75 million – an amount significantly lesser than several Hollywood movie productions.
WE KEPT OUR PROMISE
Just like #Chandrayaan3
Hope you’ve kept yours
For India, even sky is not the limit
And for you & us, the only way is up #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3Success https://t.co/V9rhxyzhmu pic.twitter.com/dYyina3nfg
— magicpin (@mymagicpin) August 24, 2023
"If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, We'll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon," the company had proclaimed in a tweet.
Magicpin got over a thousand likes on Twitter.
“All your name changing promises has come true.... Keep one for the world cup 2023,” one user wrote.
"Indeed a wonderful gesture!" wrote another.
August 23 marked an indelible milestone for India as the nation cemented its place among an elite fraternity of just three other countries with a functional rover on the lunar expanse. India is also the solitary nation to accomplish a soft landing on the moon's southern pole.
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander descended onto the lunar sphere shortly past 6 pm on August 23. The 26-kg Pragyan rover then embarked on its exploratory voyage.
