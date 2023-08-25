Magicpin swaps giant signage in Gurgaon to 'magicISRO' after Chandrayaan 3 success. The tagline is...

The sign at Gurgaon now says magicISRO. (Image: @mymagicpin/Twitter)

Hyperlocal e-commerce venture magicpin has kept its pledge and altered its 50-foot office sign to honour the monumental success of Chandrayaan 3's lunar touchdown. Magicpin's revamped sign now displays the inscription "magicISRO: To the moon at 1/10th of the cost."

"We kept our promise. Just like #Chandrayaan3. Hope you’ve kept yours. For India, even the sky is not the limit. And for you & us, the only way is up," the company wrote on Twitter with a photo of the signage.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission costed around $75 million – an amount significantly lesser than several Hollywood movie productions.



WE KEPT OUR PROMISE

Just like #Chandrayaan3

Hope you’ve kept yours For India, even sky is not the limit

And for you & us, the only way is up #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3Success https://t.co/V9rhxyzhmu pic.twitter.com/dYyina3nfg — magicpin (@mymagicpin) August 24, 2023

The trajectory of this gesture was set in motion earlier when magicpin, in a symbolic alignment with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) lunar odyssey, announced its intention to change its signage at its prominent IFFCO Chowk location in Gurgaon if the moon rover lands. The move is also marketing gold and found quite a bit of traction on social media.

"If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, We'll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon," the company had proclaimed in a tweet.

Magicpin got over a thousand likes on Twitter.

“All your name changing promises has come true.... Keep one for the world cup 2023,” one user wrote.

"Indeed a wonderful gesture!" wrote another.

August 23 marked an indelible milestone for India as the nation cemented its place among an elite fraternity of just three other countries with a functional rover on the lunar expanse. India is also the solitary nation to accomplish a soft landing on the moon's southern pole.

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander descended onto the lunar sphere shortly past 6 pm on August 23. The 26-kg Pragyan rover then embarked on its exploratory voyage.