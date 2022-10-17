English
    ‘Magic window’ that lets you talk to 3D versions of friends, colleagues

    Google's new video-calling technology is designed to create the feeling that people are right next to each other, even if they are miles away.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Never has the need to feel closer to others been more important, Google said. (Image credit: Google)

    Imagine a reality where you could interact with your long-distance friends and colleagues like they were sitting right next to you. Google is making that possible with a project designed to bridge gaps.

    Project Starline, that Google tested in its own offices and now plans to introduce to its partners, creates a sort of "magic window" through which people can see and speak to life-size versions of others, no matter how far they are.

    Google said it came up with a breakthrough technology that, without any additional equipment, creates a sense of volume and depth for users. The company is using its research in machine learning, computer vision,spatial audio and real-time compression to the project.

    Its result: Creating a feeling that a person is sitting just across you, as if they are there in real life. You can talk to them, gesture and make eye contact.

    "One of the things we are most proud of is that as soon as you sit down and start talking, the technology fades into the background, and you can focus on what's most important: the person in front of you," Google said.

    While it has kept people connected through Google Meet and Gmail, the company said they were a far cry from talking face-to-face.

     

    "People love being together -- to share, collaborate and connect. And this past year, with limited travel and increased remote work, being together has never felt more important," it said.

    Google plans to pilot the technology at companies like WeWork, Hackensack Meridian Health and Salesforce.
    Tags: #Google #Technology #video call
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 09:07 am
