    Madonna says her 16-year-old son wears her clothes and 'looks better in them'

    Madonna's son, David Banda, is known for his gender-fluid sartorial choices. He had in May made an appearance in an Adidas dress in Brooklyn.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST
    Madonna with son David Banda. (Image credit: madonna/Instagram)

    Madonna is both a music and fashion icon, but her son is following in her footsteps when it comes to fashion and, by her own admission, is doing better than her.

    While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 'Material Girl' revealed her 16-year-old son David Banda has been out-dressing her.

    “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said on the show. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

    Banda, who is known for his gender-fluid sartorial choices had in May made an appearance in an Adidas dress in Brooklyn. He wore a bright red dress from Adidas’ collaboration with Gucci and paired it with a pair of  sunglasses, layered silver jewelry and black sneakers, New York Post reported.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)


    Madonna also revealed on the show that her adopted son is also working on music of his own.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    “He’s going to end up being one of your guests,” the 63-year-old said, adding that the teen has “everything” needed to be a star.

    The mother-of-six regularly posts pictures to her Instagram of her children, including a video of David in one of her dresses.

    Read more: Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude pics. Here's what the singer said
    Tags: #David Banda #Madonna #Material girl
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 05:00 pm
