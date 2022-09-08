Madhya Pradesh woman fights off tiger to save 1-year-old son

A woman in Madhya Pradesh fought off a tiger to save her one-year-old son in an extraordinary show of courage and bravery.

The woman, identified as Archana Choudhary, said she had taken her son Raviraj to a field when the tiger attacked him. The big cat managed to grab the toddler in its jaws, reports PTI.

Choudhary said the tiger also attacked her when she tried to fight it off to save her son. She kept making efforts to save her child and raised an alarm that alerted villagers, who then rushed to the spot and managed to chase the tiger away.

The incident was reported from Rohania village under Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, which houses one of the largest tiger populations in India.

The tiger reportedly fled into the nearby forest, leaving the child behind. Both mother and son have now been hospitalised and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Choudhary's husband Bhola Prasad said his wife received injuries on her waist, hand, and back. The couple’s son, who was grabbed by the tiger, suffered injuries to his head and his back.

Both were rushed to the nearby health centre in Manpur and later to the district hospital in Umaria for treatment, forest guard Ram Singh Marko said.

"We were informed that the tiger is roaming out (outside the tiger reserve) and people were coming to see the tiger. But the woman wasn't aware of the tiger. Both of them were injured in the attack and admitted to a government hospital. Later, they were shifted to Jabalpur Medical College. Currently, both the mother and child are fine," Lavit Bharti, manager, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve told news agency ANI.

A team from the forest department is trying to track down the tiger that attacked the mother and son. Meanwhile, Umaria Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava has also said he will hold a meeting with the forest department officials to ensure the safety of villagers residing in forest areas.

(With inputs from PTI)