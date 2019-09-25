Madhya Pradesh sex scandal: 4,000 compromising tapes of VIPs dug out in honey-trapping probe

As many as 4,000 media files of VIPs in compromising positions have been retrieved by probing agencies in the Madhya Pradesh honey-trapping case. The files include screenshots of sex chats, videos of naked officers, and sacrilegious audio clips that were stored in laptops and mobile phones.

Cops are claiming it to be the biggest “biggest quid pro quo” sex scandal ever, reported the Times of India.

It was found that several B-grade Bollywood actresses were involved in the scandal. They would honey-trap bigwigs such as bureaucrats, politicians, etc from the state and outside by recording them in compromising positions using hidden cameras in hotel rooms.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh Police led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sanjeev Shami, has already arrested Shweta Swapnil Jain, the kingpin of the sex and blackmailing racket. It is believed that these women, the youngest being 18 years of age, would frequent an elite club in Bhopal, where senior bureaucrats would lodge.

The deeper the cops are digging, the more such compromising videos recorded by the women are surfacing. Now the SIT is worried that the tapes do not land in the hands of the wrong people, as they believe there are more than 1,000 such files waiting to be unearthed.

For instance, a police officer was recently found trying to transfer some of the clips from one of the seized handsets via Bluetooth.

Pointing out that seeking and accepting sexual favours is considered a form of bribe, a police officer, privy to the developments, said they would all be treated as quid pro quo sexual relationships.