Madhya Pradesh farmer uses 3 guards, 6 dogs to protect Miyazaki mangoes worth Rs 2.7 lakh/kg

The farmer decided to beef up security after local thieves broke into their orchard and tried to steal the saplings after word spread about the rare fruit. (Image credit: @harshgoenka/Twitter)

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared pictures of a ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mangoes--touted to be the costliest in the world--which were being grown by a farmer from Madhya Pradesh.



The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees. pic.twitter.com/DxVWfjMT8F

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2022

According to Goenka, this Miyazaki variety of mangos are sold for Rs 2.7 lakh per kg and are growing on a farm in Jabalpur. The mango crop from two of the trees is being protected by three security guards and six dogs.

According to an older report by ANI, when the orchardist couple Sankalp Parihar and wife Rani planted the saplings three years ago, they had no idea that the trees would bear ruby-coloured Japanese mangoes.

The couple decided to beef up security after local thieves broke into their orchard and tried to steal the saplings after word spread about the rare fruit.

There are few few farmers in the country that have been able to grow Miyazaki mangoes successfully.

One among them is Odisha's Chandru Satya Narayan who also managed to grow the exotic fruit after procuring a seed from Bangladesh three years ago.

The 50-year-old, who did not finish formal education, was also awarded for this feat, News 18 reported. “I brought it from Bangladesh. I am very happy that I was able to grow the tree. I appeal to the state government to market the mangoes," Narayan said.

Commenting on this, Assistant Agriculture Director Basudeb Pradhan said, “This is a drought-affected area, but Chandru still managed to harvest the fruit. It is a matter of pride that we can get the world’s costliest mango in our state."