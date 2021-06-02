MARKET NEWS

Madhya Pradesh board cancels Class 12 board examination

Earlier today, Gujarat has also cancelled the GSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the state.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Following the footsteps of CBSE and CISCE, Madhya Pradesh Board on June 2 also announced the cancellation of Class 12 board examination 2021 in view of the COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The CM further said that a committee of ministers has been constituted who will consult experts regarding the exam results.

"Class 12th board exams will not be conducted in Madhya Pradesh this year. Children's lives are precious to us. We will worry about career later. When the burden of #COVID19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them," CM Chouhan said in a press conference.

Earlier today, Gujarat has also cancelled the GSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the state.  The MP board earlier had said that it will announce a decision on whether to conduct the Class 12th exams or keep the examinations on hold in the first week of June.

Class 12th board exam were originally scheduled to be held from May 1 were postponed considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

(More details awaited)
Moneycontrol News
