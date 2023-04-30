After Madhuri Dixit's treat to Tim Cook, husband shares 'vada pav' with Paytm CEO at same eatery

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma met actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene in Mumbai on Sunday and they both shared a "vada pav" moment at Swati Snacks. This follows a week after the actor herself treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to some vada pavs at the same eatery during his visit to the city.

"Our vada pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience," Dr Nene tweeted with a photo featuring Sharma and two others.

Retweeting the photo Vijay Shekhar Sharma called it the "'poor men’s' vada-pao moment."

Swati Snacks is an iconic vegetarian restaurant located in South Mumbai’s Tardeo neighbourhood. The reputation of Swati Snacks is such that you rarely get a table without a wait time of at least 30-45 minutes. Even Mukesh Ambani admitted that he has to have food from here at least once every week when in the city.

Ankita Sengupta