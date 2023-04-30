English
    After Madhuri Dixit's treat to Tim Cook, husband shares 'vada pav' with Paytm CEO at same eatery

    It was at the same Mumbai restaurant, Swati Snacks, that Madhuri Dixit treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first vada pav on April 17.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 30, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    (Left) Actor Madhuri Dixit with Apple CEO Tim Cook, (right) DR Shriram Nene with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Image credit: @DoctorNene/Twitter)

    Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma met actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene in Mumbai on Sunday and they both shared a "vada pav" moment at Swati Snacks. This follows a week after the actor herself treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to some vada pavs at the same eatery during his visit to the city.


    "Our vada pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience," Dr Nene tweeted with a photo featuring Sharma and two others.

    Retweeting the photo Vijay Shekhar Sharma called it the "'poor men’s' vada-pao moment."

    Swati Snacks is an iconic vegetarian restaurant located in South Mumbai’s Tardeo neighbourhood. The reputation of Swati Snacks is such that you rarely get a table without a wait time of at least 30-45 minutes. Even Mukesh Ambani admitted that he has to have food from here at least once every week when in the city.

    It was here that Tim Cook tasted his first vada pav. The Apple CEO, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the first company-owned store in India in April, tweeted that he found his snack to be "delicious".


    "Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first vada pav — it was delicious!" he tweeted.

    For her part, Madhuri Dixit wrote that she could not think of a better way to welcome the Apple CEO to Mumbai.

    Read more: Swati Snacks: The iconic Mumbai eatery where Tim Cook and Madhuri Dixit ate vada pav

